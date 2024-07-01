BJP accuses Cong govt of giving protection to all kinds of mafia in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Monday accused the Congress government of giving protection to all kinds of mafia, saying the incidents of crime in ‘Devbhoomi’ Himachal have shaken the state.

“Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of mining, scrap, chitta, liquor mafia, all these mafias are being protected by the Congress government. The criminals are fearless. There is no fear of the government in the entire state, only the common man, employees, shopkeepers are afraid,” he alleged while addressing media persons here on Monday.

“The firing incident in Baddi-Brotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) has got a new twist which was done under the protection of the scrap mafia. There have been more than five firing incidents in the state in one month. This is enough to raise alarm bells for the state,” said Bindal.

Referring to the firing incident in Bilaspur, he claimed that Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal and Doon MLA and CPS had brought it to the notice of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district that people with illegal arms were seen roaming in the area. However, the administration did not take any action on the information.

This shows that the state government is providing full protection to these people who are roaming fearlessly, he charged.

Bindal pointed out that there have been 20 incidents wherein local people, foreign nationals, taxi drivers, businessmen, women were killed between June 1 and 30 June.

Opening a front against the government, he said that the government has been sitting idle for one and a half years and the situation in Himachal has become terrible and fearful.

Do we want to make Nalagarh a mafia den, he questioned.

Accusing the government machinery of playing with the lives of the people of Himachal Pradesh, he slammed the government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“The government has deployed food, excise, labour inspectors to spread terror by issuing challans in Dehra, Nalagarh, Hamirpur where the by-polls are to be held on July 10. The government of friends is transferring the relatives of the Pradhans, BDC members. This government wants to hijack the elections by force,” he alleged.