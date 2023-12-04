BJP accuses Baghel of funding Himachal polls from Mahadev App scam money

The BJP has accused former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of having funded the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections held in November 2022 from the money acquired from the alleged Mahadev App scam.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Monday that there were serious allegations that Baghel, who was deputed by the Congress party as in-charge of the assembly elections held in Himachal Pradesh last year, had funded his party from the money received from the Mahadev App scam.

There are allegations that the promoters of the Mahadev betting App had paid Baghel Rs 508 crore, he said.

The Mahadev App is under scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering and the investigations will reveal the truth in times to come, he said. He attributed the victory of BJP in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections to rampant corruption under the Baghel regime.

Taking a dig at the Congress-led government of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, he said it is talking of running the Chhattisgarh model in Himachal Pradesh which was a matter of grave concern.

Chhattisgarh has been made a land of scams by Baghel, he alleged.

Talking about Rajasthan, he alleged that there was a mention of a ‘Lal’ diary, wherein a Congress minister had written all the scams of the government, after which he was removed and also there were 19 paper leak cases in the state.

He attributed the victory of BJP in the Assembly elections in the states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh to the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the public had reposed faith in his guarantees.

Questioning the Congress party’s celebration of completion of its one year of governance in Himachal Pradesh on December 11 to be held in Kangra, he said that there was nothing worthwhile to celebrate about, as not even a single developmental work had taken place nor had the 10 guarantees been fulfilled by the government. Instead, only institutions had been closed and inflation had increased, he added.

“The state has witnessed colossal damage due to rain fury during monsoon season,” said Jai Ram Thakur, questioning what was state government celebrating for.