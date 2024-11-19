Bittu reviews work at India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge in Jammu

Minister of state for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday reviewed work at India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge on the Anji River in Reasi district of Jammu.

The bridge that is a major component of Kashmir’s rail link with the rest of the country is considered as an engineering marvel of modern India. A successful trial run on the bridge was conducted recently.

During his visit, Bittu met the engineers and the workforce engaged in building the strategic rail link.

After the visit, he wrote on X: “Had the incredible opportunity to visit the iconic Anji Khad Bridge in Reasi, J&K, a testament to Bharat’s engineering brilliance and determination. This architectural masterpiece, suspended over the breathtaking Anji River, is the first cable-stayed bridge on the Indian Railways network, connecting not just two mountains but also dreams with reality.”

“The project has been spearheaded under the guidance of Chief Administrative Officer Sandeep Gupta, whose leadership has been pivotal in overcoming the challenges of this ambitious endeavor. The combined efforts of IRCON International Limited, responsible for the construction, and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) for its technical expertise, have turned this engineering dream into reality,” the minister wrote.

“What made this visit truly special was meeting the hardworking and dedicated workforce behind this project. Their relentless effort, precision, and passion are the true foundation of this engineering wonder,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that the bridge connects Tunnels T2 and T3 on the Katra-Reasi section. It has a 290 meter main span at a height of 196 meters. The length of the bridge’s main section is 473.25 meters out of a total length of over 1,300 meters, with a 120 meter long viaduct. The bridge is asymmetrical, supported by 96 cables anchored to a single pylon on Reasi side.