Birth anniversary celebration of Sonelal Patel set to be a high profile event

The 83rd birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder late Dr Sonelal Patel tomorrow is all set to be a high profile event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary will be the Guests of Honour at a function here to be organised by Sone Lal’s elder daughter and Union Minister Anupriya Patel and her husband and UP Minister Ashish Patel.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Bihar leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad along with 2 Deputy CMs of UP will join the function of Anupriya.

On the other hand, Anupriya’s mother Krishna and her younger sister Pallavi Patel, a Samajwadi Party MLA, have called for a separate function to celebrate the occasion.

The main function organised by Anupriya Patel led Apna Dal ( Sonelal) will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from 1100 hrs on Sunday.

Though Pallavi Patel led Apna Dal (Kameravadi) also wanted to hold programmee at a different hall in the same venue, they were denied permission. Now they will hold separate programmee somewhere in Lucknow.

Pallavi has invited SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with other opposition leaders in their function.

The two Apna Dals derive their support from Kurmis, an OBC community that is an electorally crucial factor in east and central UP districts such as Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Basti, Gonda, Bahraich, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra.