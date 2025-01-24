BIMSTEC deliberates on strengthening cyber security

India has organized the second meeting of the BIMSTEC Expert Group on Cyber Security Cooperation to formulate the action plan for strengthening cyber security.

The main objective of the BIMSTEC Expert Group meeting is to formulate the Action Plan which will bolster coordination and collaboration amongst the BIMSTEC Member States for strengthening the Cyber Security in the use of ICTs, GoI said.

This Action Plan will cover the mechanisms for the exchange of cyber related information, cybercrime, protection of critical information infrastructures, cyber incident response and international developments related to cyber norms. This Action Plan has been proposed to be implemented within the time frame of 5 years.

At the meeting, it was divided to build BIMSTEC CERT-TO-CERT cooperation mechanism, Cybercrime Cooperation Framework amongst the Law Enforcement agencies and capacity building programmes on cyber security in the region.

The Meeting agreed that implementation of the Action Plan will be a major step towards strengthening cyber security cooperation in BIMSTEC.

By taking these steps, BIMSTEC countries can work together to create a more secure and resilient cyber space in the region.

Further, India also presented its Initiatives of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) on “Cyber Hygiene for school children”.

The meeting was organised by the National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India. Notably, the First BIMSTEC Experts Group Meeting on Cyber Security was also hosted by India in 2022.