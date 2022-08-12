Bill to criminalise ‘mass conversion’ table in HP Assembly

The Himachal Pradesh government introduced the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2022 in the Assembly on Friday, which brings any kind of forceful mass conversion under the category of crime.

With an amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act,2019 a provision has been inserted according to which if two or more persons are converted, it would be deemed as a mass conversion. For the violation of the provision, there will be a provision of a minimum of five-year imprisonment, which can be increased to ten years.

“Whosoever contravenes the provisions in respect of mass conversion shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which shall not be less than five years, but which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than Rupees One lakh, but which may extend to Rs 1,50,000,” states the Bill.

In case of a second or subsequent offence mentioned in this section, the Bill has a provision under which the term of imprisonment shall not be less than seven years, but may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than Rupees One lakh fifty thousand which may extend to Rupees Two lakh.

It is provided further that whosoever intends to marry a person of any religion other than the religion professed by him and conceals his religion in such a manner the other person whom he intends to marry, believes that his religion is truly the one professed by him shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than Rs 50,000, but which may extend to Rs 1 lakh.

Furthermore, anyone cannot seek a job by “fraudulent means”, and to the effect that he shall not take any benefit of his parent religion or caste after conversion” shall be inserted in the Principal Act.

It is also inserted in the Bill that whoever makes a false declaration or who continues to take benefit of his parent religion or caste even after conversion, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years but which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than Rupees fifty thousand and may extend to Rupees one lakh.

In the inquiry or investigation in respect of complaint against any conversion of religion, no police officer below the rank of Sub-Inspector shall inquire or investigate into the complaints received on this behalf.

And also it shall be triable by the Session Court.

The discussion on the amendment Bill will be held on Saturday.