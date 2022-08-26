Biker collides with van in a bid to escape street dogs, dies

In a shocking incident, a rider, in a bid to escape hounding street dogs, lost control over his bike and slipped off the two-wheeler and was fatally hit by a pickup in the Wazirabad Northern District area. The incident is said to have happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul 24, a resident of Biharipur, Delhi and was working as cook at Leela hotel located near Karkardooma court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the deceased died of head injury. In initial investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. No helmet was found at the accident spot.

According to the local police, the incident happened at around 11:30 pm on Pusta Road situated in Wazirabad village. After receiving the information a police team reached the spot where a bike was found in an accidental condition. The bike rider was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

During initial interrogation, the police came to know that the bike rider slipped and collided with the pickup van while he was trying to escape the street dogs chasing him at night.

The body of the deceased was later preserved in the mortuary and a case regarding the incident got registered at the Wazirabad Police Station.

The identity of the pickup van in which the collision took place is yet to be ascertained. The police team is investigating the matter while analysing the CCTV footage of the incident.