For the first time in Bihar, people from the transgender community opened a restaurant called “Satrangi dostana Restro” in Patna today. It will be managed and operated by the people of LGBTQAI community.

A total of 20 people from the community will manage the restaurant. Among these 20 people would be the manager, the chef, the cleaner and others. The restaurant was inaugurated by US consulate-general Melinda Pavek along with the Patna Mayor Sita Sahu on June 23.

The whole idea behind the setting up of an exclusive restaurant-cum-cafe in Patna was mooted by the secretary of a transgender NGO “ Dostana Safar” Reshma Prasad. It’s a community-based organisation registered by the Bihar government under 1860 Act on June 2012.

Talking to The Statesman, Reshma Prasad said, “Our organisation is very active vis-a-vis the LGBTQAI people in the entire state. Way back in 2012, we had organised the first gay pride parade in Bihar. We have played a key role in setting up transgender and ‘ Hijra’ welfare board in Bihar.”

“We are thankful to Patna Municipal Corporation ( PMC) for providing a piece of land in the prime location of the city for setting up this exclusive restaurant. It is aimed to provide a dignified life to transgenders in society,” Reshma said.

About the restaurant

It is a two-storey restaurant and has a well-equipped kitchen besides a separate seating arrangement for young couples and normal visitors. This aside, there is also an open terrace restaurant for youngsters.

The daily timings would be from 11 am to 11 pm. Reshma claimed that this transgender community restaurant would be the first in North India.

Reshma said that the restaurant is being managed through crowdfunding and individual donations. Besides serving nine different flavour of coffee, “we serve all types of Chinese food, dosa/ idli, and Indian dishes. In due course of time we will enrich our variety of dishes”, Reshma said.

The motto of the restaurant is, “Dil se parosenge. Hum bhi Insaan hein,” she said.