Bihar YouTuber Ajay Kumar arrested for objectionable content

Darbhanga, Bihar — A YouTuber has been apprehended by local police on charges of publishing contentious visual content on his YouTube channel, believed to have incited discord between two communities. Authorities in Darbhanga took action against the individual, identified as Ajay Kumar, on Monday. Bihar Youtuber Ajay Kumar has been seeking legal remedy after this.

Ajay Kumar, who operates his own YouTube channel, hails from Ijra village in Madhubani’s Rahika police station jurisdiction. His channel covers a range of subjects, spanning from political matters to societal concerns.

Kumar’s arrest was prompted by allegations of disseminating misleading and objectionable material through his YouTube platform. A formal complaint was lodged against his channel at the cyber police station, invoking pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Advertisement

This incident isn’t an isolated occurrence. A parallel episode emerged in Tamil Nadu, where YouTuber Manish Kashyap found himself incarcerated in Madurai jail for purportedly propagating false information concerning attacks on migrant laborers within the state.

Manish Kashyap was presented before separate courts in two distinct cases related to the charges. His detention raises echoes of another case earlier this year, involving Malayali YouTuber Muhammad Nihad, popularly recognized as ‘Thoppi’. Nihad was taken into custody by Kerala Police in Kochi, subsequently securing release on bail.

Nihad faced accusations of employing obscene language during a shop’s inauguration in Malappuram. Moreover, he faced a separate case in Kannur for circulating explicit videos. These incidents underline the increasing scrutiny faced by content creators on digital platforms.

In a separate occurrence in Delhi, a 26-year-old YouTuber was apprehended for a viral video showcasing him riding atop cars during his birthday celebration. The arrest serves as a reminder of the growing impact and potential consequences of online actions.

Numerous instances of YouTubers being arrested for failing to adhere to media ethics and conduct have come to prominence in recent times.