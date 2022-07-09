Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the tragic demise of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

The Chief Minister has said the incident of assassination of Shinzo Abe is extremely unfortunate.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister has said Shinzo Abe has played an important role in strengthening Indo-Japan relations. He was very popular in his country. He was a true friend of India and had a special liking for India. The Bihar Chief Minister fondly remembered his meeting with Shinzo Abe, the then Prime Minister of Japan on 19 February 2018 during his visit to Japan. During the meeting with him, many issues were discussed. Abe had a deep understanding of Bihar.