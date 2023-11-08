Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises for population control remarks on women after outrage

After massive outrage, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his remarks explaining the role of women education for population control during a speech in the state legislative assembly. As Nitish Kumar reached the Bihar assembly, BJP leaders blocked the gates in protest against his remarks. Seeing the protests, Kumar went towards the reporters and issued his apology.

“I apologise if I have hurt anybody. It was not intended to hurt anybody. I have always maintained that education is necessary for population control. I have also stood for women empowerment and women’s development,” the Bihar CM told reporters.

On Tuesday, Kumar triggered a massive controversy while explaining the role of sex education among women for population control. Kumar went into details of an intercourse as he sought to explain how an educated woman can restraint her husband during the act.

“The husband’s acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him by asking… this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down…Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2,” Kumar had explained.

Soon after his remarks, the BJP accused Nitish Kumar of using derogatory and cheap language in the assembly and demanded “unequivocal apology” from the JDU leader.

Nobody has ever seen an obscene leader like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It seems that Nitish Babu’s mind is infested with the insect of “B” grade adult films. There should be a public ban on his double-meaning dialogues. It seems he is influenced by his company!,” Bihar BJP wrote on X, while sharing the video of his speech.

BJP MLA Gayatri Devi also slammed the Bihar CM for making nonsensical remarks and using words that can’t be uttered.

“The Chief Minister has crossed the age of 70 years and has made nonsensical remarks. He used a word that we cannot utter at all. All of us women will protest,” Gayatri Devi said.