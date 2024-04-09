Biggest political conspiracy: AAP cries foul after HC rejects Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

Crying foul over the rejection of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his ED arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi excise policy case is the “biggest political conspiracy” to “destroy” the chief minister who has won with the highest number of votes as compared to other states.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Whatever has happened till now in the so-called excise policy case, it can be said that the entire case is not about money laundering but is the country’s biggest political conspiracy within which there is a big conspiracy to destroy the Chief Minister, who has won with the highest number of votes as compared to other states.”

Bharadwaj claimed that while there has been talks of crores, the ED has not recovered a single rupee.

“Till now, there has been talk of crores but ED and CBI have not recovered a penny. This raises big questions on the investigation,” he said.

The AAP leader, who is one of the trusted lieutenants of Kejriwal, said that they don’t agree with the decision and will move the Supreme Court.

“On the decision of the High Court today, we want to respectfully say that we do not agree with this decision and we will go to the Supreme Court against it,” he added.

Furthermore, Bharadwaj alleged that pressure was put on the witnesses to change their testimony in the case.

His reaction came shortly after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal’s writ petition challenging his arrest in the liqour police linked money laundering case.

The court said there was no contravention of legal provisions regarding the arrest.

It said the probe agency had enough material which led to the arrest of the AAP supremo, while the trial court had remanded him in ED’s custody through an order which was well reasoned.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma who also made it clear that it was not dealing with Kejriwal’s bail petition rather with the writ petition against his arrest on some grounds.