Big Blow To Uddhav As Bal Thackeray’s ‘Veerangana’ Exits Party, Joins Shinde

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, suffered a huge setback as Meenatai Kamle, the head of the party’s women’s wing, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena group in front of the chief minister of Maharashtra.

A hard-core Shiv Sainik, Meenatai Kambli was associated with the party since Bal Thackeray launched it. She took an active part in the movements led by Bala Saheb. Bala Saheb bestowed upon her the title of Veerangana, or Ranragini of Maharashtra, for the creation of a sizable network of female Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai.

Meenatai was friendly with both Bal Thackeray and his spouse. Meenatai also got along well with Uddhav and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, after Bala Saheb passed away. She used to plan public events for Rashmi Thackeray, but Meenatai and many other female Shiv Sainiks were not happy with the arrival of Sushma Andhare, an ordinary party worker, in the forefront because she had previously adopted an anti-Shiv Sena and anti-Hindu attitude.

Sushma took on the majority of the party’s duties rather than Meenatai, who has now finally joined Shinde’s side, viewing it as the real Shiv Sena.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, announced on Wednesday that members of the ‘Mahayuti’, or grand coalition, will now concentrate on securing 45 of the state’s 48 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections that are scheduled for next year. The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of CM Shinde, the ruling BJP, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) make up ‘Mahayuti’ in the state.

