Ex-Maha min Anil Deshmukh says Fadnavis coerced him to frame MVA leaders; BJP hits back

Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP(SCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday made explosive allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of orchestrating a plot to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government through false accusations. “Three years ago Devendra Fadnavis sent a man to me and asked me to write four affidavits. I was asked to make written allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab,” he alleged, claiming pressure to fabricate charges against key leaders of the MVA alliance. “I did not bow down and that is why the ED and CBI were sent after me,” he asserted, referring to his subsequent arrest. Advertisement Deshmukh further alleged that he was coerced to concoct a particularly egregious falsehood and frame Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son in a rape and murder case. “I was asked to give a false affidavit that Aaditya Thackeray raped Disha Salian and threw her from the balcony,” he alleged.

Fadnavis hits back

Reacting to the accusations, Fadnavis said he never indulges in this kind of politics, and claimed to have video clips of Deshmukh badmouthing Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

“I never do such politics. I do not trouble anyone unnecessarily. I want to tell Deshmukh that his party leaders have given me video clips, wherein he was seen saying bad words against Uddhav Thacekray, Sharad Pawar and Sachin Waze. If anyone is making false allegations against me, I will not keep quiet and make those clips viral.I never speak without evidence,” the Maharashtra deputy CM said.

Deshmukh claims evidence to back his allegations

Speaking to a news agency about his accusations, Deshmukh hit back and said he too has video recordings to prove his allegations against Fadnavis. “I have video recordings to prove it. If someone challenges me, I will reveal everything. Yesterday Devendra Fadnavis said that he has some video clippings of me where I was speaking about Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. He should make those video clippings public.” Deshmukh said.

BJP can do this, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut



Reacting to the former Maharashtra home minister's startling accusations against Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asserted that he believed in Deshmukh and that the BJP can do this. "Anil Deshmukh ji was sent to jail as part of a conspiracy… There was pressure put on him to implicate Uddhav Thackeray ji, Sharad Pawar ji and Aaditya," Raut said, adding that "there is truth in what Anil Deshmukh ji has said." Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole echoed Raut's sentiments, casting doubt on the integrity of investigative agencies under the Modi government. "What Anil Deshmukh is saying must be true… Innocent people have been jailed. Those who favour them have been spared and ED cases against them have been taken back," he said.



BJP rejects Deshmukh’s allegations “These are all lies… A narrative is being created to confuse people,” Bawankule asserted, dismissing the allegations as part of a broader conspiracy against BJP leaders.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has vehemently denied Deshmukh’s claims, questioning why the former home minister did not take immediate action if he felt pressured.