Bhubaneswar realtor held for duping homebuyers of Rs 20 crore

A realtor, who deceived people to the tune of Rs 20 crore on the pretext of residential flat quarters in Kalinga Studio area of Bhubaneswar, was arrested on Wednesday by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch.

The accused identified as Aurobinda Santara, Managing Director of Odyssa Home & Commercials Private Limited, was arrested and was presented before the court of Presiding Officer, Designated court under Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Act, Cuttack. He was remanded to judicial custody as the court dismissed his bail plea.

The accused has cheated the homebuyers to the tune of Rs 20 crore on the pretext of providing flats. However, the accused did not provide houses to the investors nor refunded them the initial deposits, EOW officials said.