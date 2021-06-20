Adding yet another feather in its glorious cap, the Smart City Bhubaneswar has earned the distinction of being ranked fourth among the top 10 Livable Capital Cities across the country.

It is pertinent to note here that Bhubaneswar has earlier topped in the Citizen Perception Survey with the highest score of 94.8 out of 100.

As per the New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE’s) Ease of Living Index Report, 2020, Bengaluru is the Top-1 Livable Capital City in India followed by Chennai, Shimla and Bhubaneswar, the smart city officials here today.

Four parameters were used to determine the score on the Ease of Living Index: quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizens’ perceptions. The cities were given scores on all four parameters out of 100. However, the index did not rank four capital cities: Dispur, Daman, Amaravati and Kolkata in the survey.

Among the top scoring capital cities under Citizen Perception Survey while the State Capital has scored the highest rank with 94.8 percentages, under Ease of Living Index, it has put cities like Mumbai and Delhi behind. While Bhubaneswar has scored 59.85 in Ease of Living Index, Mumbai and Delhi have scored 58.23 and 57.56 respectively. However, Bengaluru, Chennai and Shimla were above Bhubaneswar with scores of 66.7, 62.61 and 60.90 respectively.