The Chandrashekar Azad’s Bhim Army holds a protest against the death of a 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday demanding the strict punishment against the perpetrators.

The members of the Bhim Army are protesting outside the Delhi hospital, where she died today.

Taking it to twitter, Chandrashekar Azad said, “I appeal to the members of the Bahujan Samaj community to take it to the roads donning black bands and lead a candle march as a mark of protest. And demand hanging of the culprits.”

“Do not test our patience. I demand immediate hanging of the culprits and till it does not happens, neither we’ll sleep nor let the government sleep. I am reaching Safdarjung hospital,” he said in a tweet earlier.

On the news of the death of the girl, he said, “I had been demanding the admission of the girl to AIIMS, but the BJP government didn’t do so. The state government is equally culprit in the death of our sister as the actual perpetrators are.”

The road in front of AIIMS is blocked and slogans of “Phansi do (hang them)” are being raised by the crowd.

After two weeks of being gang-raped by a group of upper-caste men, a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh succumbed to injuries at a hospital in New Delhi.

The girl was raped on September 14 and was initially admitted to a district hospital with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries.

The girl was first admitted to the ICU of a hospital in west UP’s Aligarh and later shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital

The four accused belonging to the upper caste community were charged with gangrape and attempt to murder, apart from charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused were arrested based on a statement provided by the victim on September 23.

She gave her statement after she briefly regained consciousness.

She had accused three men – Sandeep, his uncle Ravi (35) and their friend Luv Kush, of committing the crime.

DM of Hathras has released the official statement:

Official statement by DM and SP Hathras in PS Chandpa matter.@AwasthiAwanishK @ShishirGoUP pic.twitter.com/nkCzz6YK0c — DM Hathras (@dm_hathras) September 29, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a couple of tweets in Hindi said, “The rape victim of UP’s Hathras has succumbed to injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. For two weeks, she was struggling for her survival. The series of rape incidents in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the state.”

“The law and order situation in UP has been disturbed to an extent. There is no arrangement for the women safety. Criminals are committing crime without any fear. The perpetrators should be severely punished,” she said.