Bhilwara observes bandh against incidents of blackmail, rape

The Sakal Hindu Samaj on Monday organized a bandh in Bhilwara city of Rajasthan in protest against the recent incidents of blackmail and gang rape.

The bandh evoked a good response from the locals as the outfit volunteers took rounds in market areas and even in outer localities pleading for support to the bandh call.

The traders in main markets of the city participated in the bandh, even as the bar association, Krishi Mandi union and traders association also extended support to the bandh.

Routine medical services at some hospitals also remained suspended until 11 am.

A protest march was taken out through main localities of the city, including Bada Mandir circle, Bhimganj Thana Square, Station Circle, to culminate in a public meeting at the Suchna Kendra Circle.

The agitation was to protest a couple of recently lodged FIRs in the Kotwali police station and one in the Pratap Nagar area of the city in connection with the incidents of blackmailing and gang rapes by culprits from a particular community.

Incidentally, the victims in these cases happened to be Hindu girls, and that has been making certain Hindu outfits apprehensive about so-called “love jihad”.