K’taka observes statewide Bandh today in protest against KSRTC driver attack, governance Bill

A statewide bandh has been called in Karnataka on Saturday in protest against the recent attack on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver in Maharashtra and the controversial ‘Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill.’

The bandh, which is being spearheaded by more than 3,000 pro-Kannada organisations, will see businesses, shops, and public transport come to a halt from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The protest is centred around two major issues: The brutal attack on a KSRTC driver by a group of individuals in Maharashtra, which has sparked widespread anger among the Kannada community, and the ‘Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill,’ which many groups believe could negatively affect the city’s governance.

The pro-Kannada groups are demanding that the state government take strong action against those responsible for the attack and prevent similar incidents in the future.

In Bengaluru, the impact of the bandh is expected to be significant, with disruptions to transport services, especially public transportation. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services are likely to be suspended for the day, leading to challenges for commuters.

Although private cabs and auto services are expected to run as usual, high demand may lead to surge pricing.

While the bandh has support from various pro-Kannada groups, it has not gained traction among Kannada and farmer organisations, and schools and colleges in the state will remain open.

However, local businesses and shops in Bengaluru and other areas across Karnataka are expected to stay closed in solidarity with the protest.

Despite these disruptions, emergency services will continue to function normally. Authorities are urging people to plan their travel accordingly and exercise caution, as traffic disruptions and blockages in key areas are likely throughout the day.