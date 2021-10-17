Bhatia slams Cong ‘silence’ over Singhu border killing

A BJP spokesperson launched a diatribe against the Congress regarding the recent CWC meeting and questioned if the party supported the “Talibani mindset” of the Singhu border killing.

Referring to the CWC meeting, in which Sonia Gandhi declared that she would continue as the party president till elections are held between 21 August and 20 September, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “It became very clear that the purpose of the meeting was the internal discord within the Congress, the failures of the leadership”.

Bhatia also criticised the CWC for their “silence” over the ghastly murder of a Dalit man, who left hand was chopped off and the body was tied to a police barricade, at the Singhu border, and questioned if “the opposition party stood with the Taliban mindset behind the killing. Anarchic elements are using farmers for their politics.”

Gaurav added, “It would also not be wrong to say that this CWC means Congress Working Committee is less and PBWC means Pariwar Bachao working committee”

Bhatia pointed out that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP for endangering democracy, “even internal democracy is not left in the Congress. When Kapil Sibal raised the issue [of party president], some people protested outside his house”.

Attacking the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, he said, “The people of the country are asking that If you organize a demonstration and the tricolour is insulted, anarchy is spread, a Dalit youth is murdered, then what is the responsibility of the organisers of the protest?”

The man whose mutilated body was found tied to a barricade was identified as Lakhbir Singh, a labourer, resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.