Bhat panel submits report on reservation to residents along ALC in Ladakh

The final report on identification of areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control (ALC) in Ladakh for the purpose of granting reservation for government jobs was on Wednesday submitted to the Lt. Governor Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) by the one- man commission headed by Justice Bansi Lal Bhat.

Justice Bhat, who is a former judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, called on the Lt. Governor and submitted the report to him.

The main objective of the Commission was to examine the overall question of providing reservations to the residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control, or not, for recruitment to various posts under the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh consistent with the need of ensuring the efficiency in administration and minimum standards for job recruitments.

Advertisement

The Commission also aimed to determine the criteria to be adopted in considering any area of UT Ladakh as Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control and using the criteria to examine the inclusion of villages of UT Ladakh in the list of Areas Adjoining Actual Line of Control. Justice Bhat apprised the LG of the findings of the Commission.

The LG commended Justice Bhat for his hard work and sincerity in submitting the final report within the stipulated time frame.It is worth mentioning that residents of areas close to the Line of Control (LOC) and international border have been given reservation in government jobs.