Bharatiya Kisan Sangh protests against BJP in MP

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), the farmers’ outfit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a statewide demonstration in Madhya Pradesh on Monday demanding Rs 6,000 Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a quintal of soybean, instead of Rs 4,892, from the BJP government of MP.

BKS state chief Kamal Singh Anjana asserted that they want the MP BJP government to buy soybean at Rs 6,000 per quintal from the farmers.

He claimed that the protest and demonstrations today across the state were hugely successful and thousands of farmers took part. He stated that the demonstrations remained totally peaceful.

Interestingly, the BKS protest came just four days ahead of the opposition Congress’ massive agitation planned for September 20 seeking Rs 6,000 MSP for soybean in Madhya Pradesh, one of the largest producers of this crop amongst states in India.

MP Congress launched its Kisan Nyay Yatra on September 10 in the state seeking hiked MSP for farmers.

The very same day, the MP Cabinet chaired by CM Dr Mohan Yadav passed a proposal to increase the MSP for soybean from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,892.

The Union government also put its seal on the MP government’s proposal to hike the MSP by Rs 892.

However, the BKS and the Congress along with farmers are now pressing for the MSP to be taken to Rs 6,000.