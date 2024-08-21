Bharat Bandh: Dalit groups hold nationwide protests; police lathi charge protesters in Patna

A nationwide strike — “Bharat Bandh” — is being observed across the country on Wednesday, with Dalit groups holding protest marches against a recent Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST reservations.

Organised by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, the bandh was largely successful as local markets remained shut in several states, including Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The protesters believe that the court’s verdict allowing sub-classification undermines the rights of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In Bihar’s capital, Patna, tensions flared as police resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesters supporting the bandh.

Demonstrations erupted following the Supreme Court’s ruling, with several areas witnessing disruptions. In Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region, shops across the towns remained shut. Local MLAs and MPs from the Congress had also extended their support to the Bharat Bandh.

In Rajasthan, massive security arrangements were made and police personnel were put on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Jharkhand’s capital, Ranchi, also saw significant impact from the bandh, with roads in key areas like Harmu Chowk, Kathal Mode, and Chapu Toli Chowk completely blocked by protesters.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, authorities took preemptive measures to maintain order.

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Shiv Hari Meena, stated, “We are conducting foot marches to ensure that law and order is maintained. We are also taking care that the general public does not face any kind of problem. The police team is keeping an eye on those attempting to create disorder.”

What was the Supreme Court verdict?

In a majority decision of 6:1, the Supreme Court on August 1 ruled that states have the authority to sub-classify Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for reservation purposes.

The ruling, delivered by a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, overturned a previous judgement in the EV Chinnaiah case, which had declared that sub-classification within SCs and STs was impermissible.

Alongside CJI Chandrachud, the bench comprised Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Justice Gavai suggested that the state should develop a policy to identify the “creamy layer” within the SC/ST communities. However, Justice Bela M Trivedi dissented, expressing her disagreement with the majority ruling that sub-classification within SC/ST reservations was permissible.

The Bharat Bandh call was also supported by several Opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, and the Samajwadi Party.