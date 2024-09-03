Bharadwaj questions tender from LG Office for social media management

Criticising Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for releasing a tender for managing social media pages and handles, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged it is a conspiracy to influence voters before the elections.

The minister questioned the constitutional ethics of using public funds for self-promotion without the approval of the Delhi Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he expressed shock over the tender notice posted on the website of the LG’s Office. Sharing a copy of the tender notice posted on the website inviting social media companies to send their proposals to his office, he wondered how a high official could use the taxpayer’s money on his promotion.

“According to this tender posted on the website of the Lieutenant Governor’s office, about Rs 1.5 crore would be spent annually on the promotion of the lieutenant governor on social media,” Bharadwaj claimed.

He alleged that the LG Office would use both paid and non-paid mediums to increase their reach on social media, which means they want to become famous before the elections, he said.

This way, Bharadwaj said fake news can now be promoted and spread through influencers, which is alarming.

“I don’t think any LG has done something like this before,” the minister said.

Condemning the wasteful expenditure from the Delhi taxpayers’ money, he asked the BJP if this was right.

While Finance Department officials raise hundreds of objections to services like sewer, water pipelines, and one-time settlement for water bills, how could they approve this wasteful expenditure, the Delhi minister demanded to know.