Bharadwaj assures metal detectors, armed guards, CCTV for hospital security

A day after the GTB Hospital shooting incident, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said the city government has decided that there will be a deployment of two armed guards at the emergency entries of major hospitals in the national capital.

In the aftermath of the GTB Hospital shooting incident, a delegation from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), led by the National Chairman and accompanied by the National General Secretary and Chief Advisor, met with the Delhi Health Minister in the presence of senior health officials of the city government.

During this, the Delhi Health Minister assured of robust security measures to create a safer working environment for doctors and benefit patient care.

In this meeting, the Delhi Health Minister took note of the grievances raised by the FAIMA delegation. He addressed all the concerns and assured the measures such as installation of metal detectors at the emergency entries of hospitals, deployment of two armed guards at the emergency entries of major hospitals, requesting the Police Commissioner for the assignment of one police constable on duty round the clock, review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the hospitals, strict legal action against assaulters in accordance with existing laws and regulations and Installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras at hospitals with proper functioning.

Bharadwaj conveyed that such a proactive approach will help create a safer working environment for doctors and ultimately benefit patient care.

The Delhi Health Minister expressed his condolences to the aggrieved family, describing the incident as unfortunate. “It’s really unfortunate that such an incident broke out in the hospital. The safety and security of Delhiites and our Doctors is paramount. We will also take up the matter with the Police with authorities and the Central Government.”