Bhajan-kirtan in all spiritual places and temples in UP from Makar Sankranti

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department directed all the district authorities to organise cultural programmes like bhajan-kirtan in all spiritual places and temples of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The programmee will commence on Makar Sankranti and will continue till January 22, the day on which consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya will take place.

In a letter to all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates have been informed through letters regarding the government instruction.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said here on Sunday that to establish the social and moral values and ideals of India before the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, such programmee will connect people on this auspicious occasion of preserving country’s cultural heritage, through such programs like bhajan-kirtan.

All MPs, MLAs, municipal chairpersons, mayors, district panchayat presidents and other public representatives were requested to participate in the bhajan-kirtan programme at religious places in their respective areas.

Singh said, “We aim to connect the public with this campaign by spreading the social values and ideals of Shri Ram mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana. On this occasion, along with lamp lighting/donation of lamps, various programmes of Ramkatha discourse, Ramayana/Manas recitation and Sunderkand will be organised in the temples. Along with this, local bhajan-kirtan groups will organise Ram Temple symbol chariot and kalash yatras in different cities. They will be selected by the artists registered in the Information and Culture Department.”

The tourism minister said that the selection of religious places will be done by the public as per local administration and for effective monitoring of the organization of the programme, nodal officers will be selected at the district, tehsil and block level. He said that instructions have been given to make arrangements for cleanliness, security, seating mats, sound, lighting etc. at every venue through the Culture Department.

He said that there is a different kind of enthusiasm about the Ram temple among the people of the country and the state.