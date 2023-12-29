Bhagwat bats for unity and inclusive culture at Northeastern Conclave

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, while speaking at ‘Poorvottar Sant Manikanchan Sammelan-2023’ in Majuli, emphasized the unity of India, highlighting the common thread of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ that unites various communities.

Mr Bhagwat stressed the need for collective efforts to address societal issues, emphasizing the inclusive essence of India’s culture encapsulated in the phrase “Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti” (Truth is one, perceived differently by intellectuals).

Gathering spiritual leaders from 48 Satras in Assam and 37 religious institutions across Northeastern states, discussions revolved around the challenges faced by the region and its diverse sects.

The RSS Chief also highlighted the role of various ‘sampradayas’ within the Indian tradition, emphasizing their collective goal of spiritual purification.

He expressed the need for outreach, aiming to connect with all segments of Hindu society, intending not just to mobilize but to organize and expand its reach.

Mr Bhagwat emphasized the importance of engaging with diverse viewpoints, aiming for unity while respecting differing perspectives.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, is scheduled to attend various programme spread across the state.

After his meetings in Majuli, Mr Bhagwat is scheduled to travel to Dibrugarh, and meet with other state RSS leaders.

A spokesperson of RSS said that the outcome of these discussions should have a significant impact on how the organisation approaches the current social issues in the region.

Meanwhile, the state government has made elaborate security arrangements in and around Majuli during the visit of Mr Bhagwat.