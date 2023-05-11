Betrayers of party won’t succeed: Gehlot’s veiled attack on Pilot

In a veiled attack on former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s Jan Sangharsh Padyatra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Thursday that those who were never loyal to their own party, won’t succeed in politics and democracy.

Speaking after unveiling of a statue of late Pandit Naval Kishore Sharma here in the walled city, Ashok Gehlot said, “I have always respected everyone and took everyone along that is why the party and Sonia Gandhi gave me an opportunity to serve as CM three times.”

“The one who takes everyone along is triumphant in a democracy. Those who create factionalism never succeed. When I became chief minister for the first time, I made everyone a cabinet minister, no matter who they were,” he contended.

Quoting a Hindi proverb, Gehlot said instead of cutting or erasing a line, draw a bigger line to compete with the hard work.

“I acted with utmost honesty, integrity, rules and in accordance with the policy and principles of the party, won the trust of every leader. So, Sonia Gandhi gave me a chance. It is most important for a leader to be loyal to the party. I have seen such people who do “thari-mhari” (mine and yours) they can never be victorious. Such people are never loyal to the party and loyalty is very important in today’s time,” he said.