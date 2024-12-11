Bengaluru techie’s wife, her family booked for abetment of suicide

Days after a 34-year-old techie committed suicide in Bengaluru, an FIR has been registered against his wife and her family members for allegedly harassing him, police said on Wednesday.

They said the FIR has been registered against the deceased’s wife Nikita Singhania, mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, brother-in-law Anurag Singhania and his wife’s uncle Sushil Singhania, for abetment of suicide.

“The FIR was lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru following a complaint by the brother of the deceased Atul Subhash. The FIR has been filed under section 108 (abetment of suicide) and section 3 (5) (establishes joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS,” a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, Subhash married Nikita in 2019 and they had a child together. The complaint alleges that the four accused filed a false case against the techie after his divorce and demanded Rs 3 crore for the settlement of the case.

The complaint also alleged that Subhash’s wife had demanded Rs 30 lakh to allow him to visit his 4-year-old son.

In a shocking incident, Subhash was found hanging at his house in Bengaluru on Monday.

He reportedly left behind a suicide note spanning 24 pages and an almost 90-minute long video wherein he alleged that his wife and her family members filed several false cases against him and his family.

He added that they were trying to get him to pay Rs 2 lakh per month as maintenance for his wife and their son.

The victim also accused a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur of demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe from him to settle the cases.

He had also reportedly prepared a checklist of the tasks he needed to get done in the days leading up to his demise. Pasted on the wall of his Bengaluru home, the checklist was divided into 3 parts — ‘Before last day’, ‘Last day’ and ‘Execute last moment.’

“The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more l and my family will be harassed and extorted and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers… Now, with me gone, there won’t be any money and there won’t be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother. I may have destroyed my body but it has saved everything I believe in,” the techie wrote in the suicide note.