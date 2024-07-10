Bengal’s suit against Centre challenging CBI probing cases without general consent ‘maintainable’: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the West Bengal government’s suit challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) undertaking investigation into the cases in the State without its statutorily mandated prior consent is “maintainable”.

A bench of Justices Bhushan R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta rejected the central government’s preliminary objections on maintainability of the suit, saying it shall proceed before the apex court in accordance with the law.

The court posted the matter for hearing on August 13.

In its suit filed before the top court, the West Bengal government had alleged that the CBI filed and probed cases despite the state government’s revocation of general consent.

The West Bengal government had revoked the general consent for the central probe agency in November 2018. However, despite the withdrawal of the general consent, the agency continued to register and investigate cases in the state.

The ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, terming it a victory of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Constitution.

“We welcome this Supreme Court recognition. It’s not only the victory of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government, it is a victory of the Indian constitution. It is the victory of the provision of cooperative federalism, parliamentary democracy and individual rights of the individual states as given in the Indian constitution,” TMC leader Santanu Sen said.

He further alleged that the CBI has proven itself as the most trustworthy political wing of BJP. “They are especially being utilised in the opposition rule states to gain political benefit for the BJP.”

Sen further informed that not just West Bengal, but several other states, including Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have also withdrawn the general consent for the probe agency to register and investigate cases in their respective states.

“Despite withdrawing the general consent we have seen that CBI was registering several cases and they were doing investigations against which our state went to the Supreme Court,” he added.