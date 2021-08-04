Bengal BJP to protest against ‘irregularities’ in vaccination drive

After raising the issue of irregularities in vaccination drive in West Bengal with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Bengal BJP has planned to launch a week-long protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state.

As per the plan, the BJP’s West Bengal unit will hold protests against fake vaccine drives and not utilizing the free doses provided by the Centre to vaccinate the state’s people.

Sources said that party workers will hold a week-long protest program in West Bengal from August 9 to 16. It is learnt that apart from Kolkata, BJP workers will also hold protests at district headquarters across the state.

“For a week, BJP workers will take to the streets to raise people’s voices against fake vaccines and other malpractices in the vaccination drive,” sources said.

A party leader pointed out that there are many reports of administering fake Covid vaccine doses, which also include administering fake vaccines to Trinamool MP and popular actor Mimi Chakraborty in June.

“We are protesting against the way the state government is playing against the lives of the people. Being the only opposition party, we are only trying to ensure the safety of the people,” he said.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that massive corruption and irregularities are being reported regularly from the state, which the Mamata Banerjee-led government has failed to control. He claimed that of all the free vaccine doses provided by the Centre, over 30 lakh are still not used to vaccinate the people.

“There are reports of several fake vaccination camps from different parts of the state and they are going unchecked under the patronage of ruling party leaders. It is not an allegation, but truth, and everyone in the state knows it,” Ghosh said.

On Tuesday, BJP MPs from West Bengal had met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and raised their concern about the irregularities in the ongoing vaccination drives in the state.