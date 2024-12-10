Benchmark Indices end on flat note; midcaps, smallcaps outperform

The benchmark Indices ended on a flat note in a highly volatile session on Teusday amid gains in shares of select heavyweights. At close, the Sensex was up 1.59 points at 81,510.05, while the Nifty was down 8.95 points or 0.04% at 24,610.05. The benchmark Indices ended on a flat note in a highly volatile session on Tuesday amid gains in shares of select heavyweights.

At close, the Sensex was up 1.59 points at 81,510.05, while the Nifty was down 8.95 points or 0.04% at 24,610.05. In the first half, the market had a flat positive start, and traded in positive territory. However, profit booking in the second half dragged the Nifty into red.

During the final-hour, buying especially in the IT, Realty names, erased all the losses to end with little change. Mid and smallcap segments of the market outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.30% and the Smallcap index climbed 0.33%.

On Nifty, the top gainers included Shriram Finance (2.56%), Bajaj Finserv (1.61%), Wipro (1.43%), HCL Technologies (1.38%), and Infosys (1.29%). On the losing side were Bharti Airtel (1.49%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (1.43%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (1.32%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (1.18%), and Adani Enterprises (1.15%).

On BSE, over 280 stocks touched their 52-week high including, Nippon Life India Asset Management, ITI, LTIMindtree, EID Parry, MphasiS, Lloyds Metals, BLS International, Persistent Systems, Piramal Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Coforge, Indian Hotels, Max Healthcare, L&T, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, among others.

Among the sectors, majority ended in positive territory. Nifty Realty rose over a per cent, followed by the IT index climbing almost a per cent.

Nifty Bank snapped its last two session’s losing run to end with modest gains of 0.32%, with shares of PNB, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank among the top gainers.

India VIX, the fear index, dropped below the 14 mark, hitting a more than seven-week low, making the trend favourable for bulls. Shares of Tech Mahindra and TCS, two major IT companies, were languishing in the red as global brokerage HSBC has rejiged its stance on IT stocks.

Religare Enterprises shares jumped nearly 4% after RBI cleared Burman family’s open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the company. LIC’s share price dropped nearly 4% amid a decline in November premiums for the state-run insurer.

