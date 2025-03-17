Market starts week on strong note; Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak

The benchmark indices on Monday started the week on a strong note. Nifty 50 rose 0.5% to close above 22,500 on a day of supportive global cues with weak market breadth.

Sensex snapped its five-day losing streak to end with a decent gain of about half a per cent tracking positive global cues.

At close, Sensex was up 341.04 points or 0.46% at 74,169.95, and the Nifty was up 111.55 points or 0.50% at 22,508.75.

BSE Midcap index ended up 0.7% and smallcap index ended on a flat note.

BSE Smallcap index remained subdued and closed the day with a nominal loss of 0.02%.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹393 lakh crore from ₹391 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sectors, Nifty Pharma and Healthcare indices jumped 1.56% and 1.51%, respectively. Nifty Bank ended 0.61% higher, while the Financial Services index climbed 1.03%.

While the Nifty Private Bank index rose 0.94%, PSU Bank index slipped 0.24%.

On BSE, nearly 490 stocks touched 52-week-high including G R Infraprojects, Happiest Minds, Route Mobile, Varroc Engineering, Sonata Software, Mahindra Life, Apar Industries, Vedant Fashions, NMDC Steel, Rajesh Exports, Sheela Foam, Balaji Amines, CCL Products, LTIMindtree, TTK Prestige, Sundram Fasteners, Cera Sanitaryware, AU Small Finance Bank, Nuvoco Vistas, Galaxy Surfactants, among others.

The top gainers on Nifty index included Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (3.86%), Bajaj Finserv (3.55%), SBI Life Insurance Company (3.51%), Trent (2.73%), and Axis Bank (2.37%).

While on the losing side were Wipro (1.57%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (1.13%), Britannia Industries (1.13%), Hero MotoCorp (1.02%), and ITC (1.00%).

IndusInd Bank gained over 3 per cent after the RBI dismissed speculation about its financial health, affirming that the bank remains well-capitalised.

Shares of Muthoot Finance gained 5 per cent, posting its biggest gain in a month after crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in gold loan assets.

Domestic aircraft carrier, Spicejet jumped by about 6 per cent after CEO and promoter Ajay Singh committed Rs 294.09 crore via Spice Healthcare.

On the global front, major European indices, including the UK’s FTSE, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX, traded with gains.