Behave properly in the House and work in favour of people: Modi’s advice to NDA MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the NDA Parliamentary meeting and gave behaviour advice to his MPs to ensure the House is run smoothly and issues concerning the people are raised properly.

After the NDA Parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the PM has urged all the MPs to work by prioritising the country.

, “…Today, the PM gave us a mantra which is very important. He said that every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged,” Rijiju said.

He further informed that the MPs were guided by the Prime Minister about their conduct in the House.

“He (PM Modi) said that every MP should present the matters of their constituency in the House very well as per rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest – be it water, environment, social area. So, the PM told us to develop expertise in those areas. The PM urged NDA MPs to follow rules of Parliament, Parliamentary democracy system and conduct which is essential to becoming a good MP… I think this guidance by the PM is a good mantra for all MPs, especially the first-time MPs…We have decided to follow this mantra…,” he added.

During the NDA Parliamentary meeting, Modi also told the NDA MPs to work together to run the House and send a clear message that they are united.

After attending the meeting, NDA ally and NCP (Ajit Pawar) MP Praful Patel said, “The PM said that NDA MPs should work together to run the House and to send a clear message that all are united.”

Union Minister & JD(S) MP, HD Kumaraswamy said that the PM advised the MPs to remain present in the House and learn things.

“The PM advised all the MPs to be present in the House and learn a lot of things. He also advised all members on how to behave in the House and work in favour of the people,” Kumaraswamy said.

Modi’s advice to NDA MPs came a day after the Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s speech targetting the BJP and the RSS over a host of issues.

PM Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address around 5 pm. He is likely to respond to Gandhi’s no-holds-barred attack yesterday.

The Congress leader had targeted the Centre over several issues, including NEET-UG row, Agniveer scheme, and the hatred in the society allegedly being spread by the BJP.