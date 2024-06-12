First Session of 18th Lok Sabha from June 24 to July 3: Kiren Rijiju

The first session of 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 for oath and affirmation of newly elected members and election of the Speaker, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday.

The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27, the minister added.

The agenda of the session includes oath-taking of new members, President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both the Houses and a Motion of Thanks on President’s address.

President Murmu is expected to address a joint sitting of both the houses on June 27. She is expected to announce the roadmap of the NDA government for the next five years.

“First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24,” Rijiju said.

The Session will conclude on July 3.

The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha – the Budget Session – was held from January 31 to February 10.

Overall, the 17th Lok Sabha had 274 sittings in which 202 Bills were introduced by the government of which 222 bills were passed.

The most important business of the 17th Lok Sabha included the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and three landmark criminal code bills.

On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha had 271 sittings and 220 bills were passed. Additionally, 31 bills were also introduced in the Upper House.