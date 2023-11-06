Be it from behind the bars, Govt will be run by Kejriwal: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday evening hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that preparations were underway to put their party leaders behind the bars. However, nothing is going to stop them from running the government as the people gave them the mandate, said Delhi’s ruling party.

Addressing the media after a meeting of AAP MLAs and ministers in Delhi, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, while taking a dig at the Centre, said that the way atmosphere is being doctored, very soon all AAP ministers will be jailed.

Bhardwaj mockingly said that after all our ministers will be in jail, we will get together for our Cabinet meetings and those MLAs who will be outside will implement the decisions taken inside.

He alleged that the BJP could not come to power in Delhi and now wanted to send Kjriwal to jail.

AAP leader Atishi told media that all the legislators have unanimously said that whatever be the circumstances, even if Delhi CM is put behind the bars, he must not resign from his position as he was chosen by the voters.

Bhardwaj and Atishi said that soon the AAP convenor would meet with party councillors.

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon held a meeting with the AAP MLAs, where the ongoing situation with regard to summons against Arvind Kejriwal and that of the issues of BJP with the Aam Aadmi Party were discussed.

The ED through its summon had asked Kejriwal to join the probe on November 2 in connection with the money laundering linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The Delhi CM did not appear before the ED on November 2, and had written to the agency asking to withdraw the summons issued to him claiming them to be unsustainable in law.

Kejriwal has alleged that the summons were sent at the behest of the BJP.