Battle 2024: BJP leads in 241 seats, Congress in 93 seats till 1 pm

The BJP is leading in 241 constituencies out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats as the counting of votes is underway, according to the trends of Election Commission of India (ECI) till 1 pm on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that BJP’s nominee from Gujarat’s Surat parliamentary constituency, Mukesh Dalal had won unopposed.

The Congress, which exuded confidence of forming the government at Centre along with parties of the INDIA bloc, is leading in 94 seats.

Another major party of the Opposition alliance, Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead on 32 of the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead in 32 constituencies out of 42 in West Bengal.

According to the poll panel trends, Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, is leading in 15 Lok Sabha seats out of 40 and Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) in five seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of the INDIA bloc is leading in four seats.

The Dravida Munnetra Khazagam (DMK), one of the constituents of the INDIA bloc, is ahead on 21 seats of the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In Andhra Pradesh, NDA’s ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in 16 of the 25 seats. In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading in two seats.

According the trends, the other BJP-led NDA parties which are leading in different states and Union territories are Shiv Sena (five), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Janasena Party two each, while of the INDIA bloc parties are Shiv Sena (UBT) (10) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) in eight seats and Communist Party of India (Marxist) in four seats.

Prominent among the BJP candidates who are leading in their respective seats are Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh), Home Minister Amist Shah (Gandhinagar ,Gujarat), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Lucknow, UP) and Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Dibrugarh, Assam) and Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West). Union minister Smriti Irani is trailing in Amethi seat.

Key candidates from the Congress who are ahead in their respective constituencies are Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli and Wayanad), Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat, Assam) and K L Sharma (Amethi, UP).

Congress nominee from Kerala’s Thiruvannathpuram Shashi Tharoor is trailing.

Samajwadi Party (SP ) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, UP), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad, Telangana), Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra (Krishnanagar, West Bengal) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti (Pataliputra, Bihar) are ahead in their respective seats.