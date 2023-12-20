Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ in the Lok Sabha

MP Harsimrat Badal of Bathinda today questioned in the Lok Sabha why the Sikhs known as the “Bandi Singhs,” who have been imprisoned since the mid-1980s, were not being released.

She was speaking about the bills that are being discussed in the Lok Sabha to replace the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Penal Code.

She questioned why the men were still being held captive when the government had pledged in 2019 to free them.

Badal argued that since Rajiv Gandhi’s killers were freed after serving their sentences, why not decide the same for these Sikhs?

She was speaking of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is not being released even though his life sentence has ended. According to Badal, a decision on his request for mercy is still awaited.

She said that only family members would be able to file a mercy petition under the new bill that aims to replace the IPC. Badal questioned, “What about a prisoner who has no family?”