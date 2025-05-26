Basic education is key to nation-building; teacher-student ratio to be ensured in every school: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, emphasised that basic education is the cornerstone of society and the nation, calling it the most powerful tool to shape the future of children.

At a grand event organised by the Basic Education Council here, the Chief Minister launched projects worth Rs 3,300 crore. He praised the remarkable transformations in education over the past eight years and outlined a new model for the Basic Education Council’s future operations.

CM Yogi highlighted that initiatives like Operation Kayakalp, Chief Minister Composite Schools, and Nipun Assessment are helping Uttar Pradesh script history in the field of education.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated newly constructed buildings and additional dormitories at 139 upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools under the Basic Education Council on the occasion. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for 43 Chief Minister Model Composite Schools and 66 Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,200 per student to the bank accounts of their guardians via DBT for the purchase of uniforms, sweaters, school bags, shoes, socks, and stationery.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi recalled that before 2017, the Basic Education Council’s schools were plagued by dilapidated infrastructure, neglect, and disorder, with low student enrollment and high dropout rates. The Chief Minister highlighted the impact of Operation Kayakalp, stating that it has significantly transformed the state’s educational landscape. “Nearly all schools have joined the initiative, and the remaining 2–3% will be covered this year,” he said.

He added that facilities such as toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, smart classes, and digital libraries are now available in these schools, resulting in student enrollment reaching between 800 and 1,200. This, he stated, represents a new education model that offers both quality education and holistic development for students.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to teacher availability, CM Yogi said that the teacher-student ratio will be maintained under all circumstances. “Every school will have an adequate number of teachers to ensure quality education for every child,” he said.

He also proposed involving B.Ed and M.Ed students in the Nipun Assessment Program to give them field experience and familiarise them with modern educational tools like smart classes and digital libraries. This, he explained, would enhance their practical skills and further improve the quality of education.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of the summer camp as a platform for the holistic development of children. He directed that activities such as sports, music, dance, drama, and yoga should be included in the camp.

CM Yogi also instructed schools to begin preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21, ensuring the implementation of the yoga protocol prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH. He encouraged promoting indoor activities that help alleviate stress among children.

The Chief Minister announced plans to organise school-level sports and cultural competitions at the block, district, division, and state levels in November-December, aimed at enhancing children’s talents.

Furthermore, CM Yogi revealed the establishment of one Chief Minister Composite School in each assembly constituency. These schools, with an investment of Rs 25-30 crore, will offer a complete educational experience from pre-primary to senior secondary within a single campus.

Equipped with science and computer labs, a stadium, and a multipurpose hall, these schools will serve as a new model for education. They will be developed in the style of Atal Residential Schools, providing all essential facilities under one roof.

On accelerating the School Chalo Abhiyan, CM Yogi instructed teachers and principals to visit homes and enroll children aged 5-14 years in school. He stressed that no child in any village should be left out of education. He also urged schools to welcome new students with enthusiasm, including integrating cleanliness drives into the school system.

The Chief Minister appealed to teachers to take their role in nation-building seriously. “A teacher’s true respect lies in the success and values of the students they nurture. Make every moment count—time waits for no one,” he said.

CM Yogi concluded by stating that Uttar Pradesh has become a center of innovation in basic education, fostering a bright future for its children.

*CM Yogi inaugurates various Basic Education Council programs*

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated several educational initiatives under the Basic Education Council, including smart classes in 7,409 schools, ICT labs in 5,258 schools, and the distribution of 51,667 tablets to teachers.

He also launched digital libraries in 503 PM SHRI schools, an educational broadcast studio at the State Educational Technical Institute, and the Nipun Plus app for smart assessment of students from Class 3 to 12. Additionally, he introduced the summer camp innovation in all upper primary and composite schools run by the council.

During the event, CM Yogi honored five teachers who excelled in the Nipun assessment and released the books ‘Sarathi’ and ‘Anurupan’ by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).​