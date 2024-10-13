Baseless and unfounded: Union Min Rao Inderjit Singh refutes reports claiming he may rebel with 9 BJP MLAs in Haryana

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday refuted media reports that portrayed him as a ‘rebel’ leader within the BJP in Haryana, allegedly backed by nine MLAs.

Days ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for the new Haryana government, reports claimed that Rao Inderjit is planning to claim the CM’s post and has the support of nine MLAs.

However, Singh dismissed the claims, calling them “baseless and unfounded”, asserting that he, along with fellow MLAs, stands firmly with the BJP.

“Some media channels are running baseless news in which I am being shown as a rebel along with nine MLAs. All this is baseless and unfounded news. I and all my fellow MLAs stand firmly with the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Singh said in a post on ‘X’.

The Minister, who holds the Planning and Culture portfolios, clarified that neither he nor his fellow MLAs had any intention of opposing the party.

Earlier last month, Singh had openly expressed his desire to be considered for the Chief Ministerial position, adding that the public also supported him in this regard.

Referring to the announcement of Nayab Singh Saini as former CM Manohar Lal’s replacement, Singh had said, “Nayab Singh Saini’s name has already been announced by Amit Shah. We should all adhere to whatever decision the party’s top leadership makes… The people still want me to be the Chief Minister. This is not just my personal wish but a desire expressed by the people.”