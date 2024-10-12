New Haryana govt swearing-in ceremony on October 17; PM Modi to attend

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday informed that the swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana government will be held on October 17 in Panchkula.

In a statement issued on X, the saffron party’s state unit said that the swearing-ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra, along with other senior leaders of the party and Chief Minister’s of several BJP-ruled states.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the Haryana government will be held on 17 October 2024 at 10:00 am at Dussehra Ground Sector 5 Panchkula. Senior leaders including Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Chief Ministers of other states will be present. Senior leaders including Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Chief Ministers of other states will be present,” the statement read.

Advertisement

In the recently concluded Haryana assembly elections, the BJP registered a historic victory for the third consecutive term. The saffron party won 48 seats, while the main Opposition Congress, which was tipped by pollsters to be the favourite, could managed just 37 seats.

However, the BJP is yet to announce its chief minister’s pick as senior leader Anil Vij has also made his claim for the top post.

Even before elections, Vij has openly expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister.

According to sources, the BJP may again go with sitting CM Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March early this year.