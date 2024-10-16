Saini chosen leader of Haryana Legislative party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

Nayab Singh Saini was chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party on Wednesday. He is set to take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second time tomorrow.

A key meeting of the BJP Legislature Party took place in Panchkula under the observation of central observers Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. After being chosen as the Legislative party leader, Saini is set to take oath of office and secrecy tomorrow.

After being chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party, CM-designate Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and the hard work undertaken for the nation.

He said, “The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047.”

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal and former state minister Anil Vij proposed Saini’s name in the Legislature Party meeting held in Panchkula, Haryana.

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Saini and lauded him for giving MSP to the farmers of the state for 34 crops.

Beating anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP under Saini’s leadership pulled off a hattrick win in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress’ comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress’ 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state.

Preparations are underway for the ceremony to be held at Dussehra ground in Panchkula which will be attended by Prime Minister Modi, top union ministers including Amit Shah and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Invitations are being extended to senior leaders from opposition parties in Haryana, including Congress senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and leaders from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).