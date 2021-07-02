POCT Services has said that a false and baseless news has been published in Bihar to deliberately tarnish the company’s image in the eyes of general public, government authorities and other stakeholders.

POCT Services has clarified that in reference to blacklisting by the Haffkine Authorities, Maharashtra we would like to mention that the matter is sub-judice, whereupon POCT Services filed a Writ Petition before Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench seeking for justice against the illegitimate step of Blacklisting Order passed by the Haffkine Authorities.

The High Court accepted our plea and passed a stay order dated October 13, 2020, nullifying the effect and operation of the impugned order of Blacklisting dated 18/09/20 until the further orders.

Any reference made against our Firm/Group as Blacklisted Firm/Group shall be construed as contempt of Court Order.

It has been alleged that the Government of Bihar has contracted with us for Hiring of Mobile RT-PCR Laboratory Vans – Sample collection with Real Time RT-PCR Testing on an exorbitant consideration amounting to Rs 29 Cr.

“We like to clarify that we have participated in the Open Tender floated on GeM Portal (which is one of the most robust and transparent procurement platform promoted by the government of India), by Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL), wherein after due evaluation of our Bid and other competitors Bids, we were declared Lowest 1(L1) by the Tender Inviting Authority and awarded contract on 18-May-2021. Further, the decision to outrightly purchase the Mobile Laboratory Van or Hire the Services through a Service provider is outlook of the Government and we have no comments.

“It has been alleged that we are not performing RT PCR Tests and also not reporting Test results as per the Terms of Contract, we like clarify that that It has been alleged that we are not performing RT PCR Tests and also not reporting Test results as per the Terms of Contract, we like clarify that that there had been some instances in the past when due to some technical limitations, some of the Test results were not updated on the portal, although the Test results were regularly shared with the State Authorities without any delay and the incident was also reported with the concerned person of State Authorities and there were no pendency in Testing and reporting of the RT PCR test as on date of publication of false News article in Bihar.

Since, the inauguration of this noble initiative taken by the State Govt. ensuring Testing and tracing for all & sundry we have ensured that the regular testing & reporting of the RT PCR Covid-19 Test is duly performed by us,” the company clarified on the matter.

“We are one of the most recognised manufacturer & Service provider of various quality Healthcare and Medical diagnostics products, reagents & consumables including Covid-19 Testing Kits and we are actively involved in supporting Government Agencies in curbing of Covid-19 virus spread through our robust quality healthcare products and are popularly known among our peers, competitors & Government Authorities”, it added.

The company asked media to cease and desist from making/publishing any more false, malicious and defamatory remarks/articles against us without seeking proper clarifications from us, as the incident has caused irreparable and irreversible damages to our reputation and goodwill.

(With input from IANS)