Bareilly maulana blames both BJP, Congress for row over ‘India’

Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has targeted the BJP, the Congress and the RSS for raking up the issue of ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’ and causing an undue political turmoil in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the maulana said India has three names, which will always remain so irrespective of the politics political parties play in the name of the country.

He said it is not ‘India’, but the national anthem, a symbol of slavery.

Maulana Khan lamented that the political parties do not care about the huge loss the country incurs as a result of the cheap politics they indulge in for electoral gains. The BJP and the RSS are so scared of the name “India” that they are out to destroy the very concept of ‘India’.

Whoever wants or is trying to destroy India cannot be a friend of our country.

Tauqeer Raza attacked the Congress saying the party named Opposition alliance INDIA to take political advantage, and not out of love for the country.

He said, “I had always objected to the Congress flag as well. When the country’s flag is tricolor, then the Congress party should have kept its flag separate. While the Congress is wrong, the BJP is more wrong as it has taken the fight too far to declare India antinational.

He said the national anthem was sung in commemoration of King George of the Great Britain and hence is a symbol of slavery. If not a Muslim, Hindu a poet Hindu society could have been commissioned to pen a national anthem. Why should they choose a song sung in the honour of the king whose colony India was.