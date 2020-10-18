Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has slammed news channel Republic network for disclosing confidential communication and misrepresenting the same.

In a statement, BARC India also said that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency.

“BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network,” it further read.

The statement comes in response to Republic network claiming that BARC’s response in an e-mail exchange with the channel stands in contradiction to the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police busted a major fraud of manipulating TRP (Television Rating Point) data by at least three TV channels and also made arrests with regard to it.