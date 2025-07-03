Centre moves to break BARC monopoly, enable fair competition in TV ratings

In a major initiative aimed at allowing multiple agencies in television ratings measurement, and to foster healthy competition by bringing in new technologies and align with modern TV viewing habits, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed amendments to the existing Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies, originally issued in 2014.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Ministry stated that over the years the television viewing habits in India have undergone a significant transformation and the audiences now consume content not only through cable and DTH platforms but also via smart TVs, mobile applications, and other online streaming platforms. However, the existing system for measuring viewership, Television Rating Points (TRP), does not fully capture these evolving patterns, it stated.

Advertisement

As per the ministry, the proposed draft, released on July 2, removes some restrictive provisions for media houses to allow more players besides the current Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to democratise and modernise the television audience measurement ecosystem in India.

Advertisement

Highlighting the issues with the current TRP system, the ministry said that BARC is the only agency providing TV ratings, but also it does not track connected TV device viewership, despite it being a major trend. Further, existing policies had entry barriers that discouraged new players from entering the TV ratings sector, and cross-holding restrictions prevented broadcasters or advertisers from investing in rating agencies.

The proposed amendments include modification of Clause 1.4 by replacing the earlier requirement that a company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) shall not include any activity like consultancy or advisory services, with an easier-to-comply provision stating, “The company shall not undertake any activity like consultancy or any such advisory role, which would lead to a potential conflict of interest with its main objective of rating.” It also removes restrictive clauses (1.5 and 1.7) that were acting as barriers to entry.

The ministry has invited feedback from stakeholders and the general public within 30 days of the issuance of the draft. The proposed reforms aim to enable fair competition, generate more accurate and representative data, and ensure that the TRP system reflects the diverse and evolving media consumption habits of viewers across the country, it stated further.

The proposed amendments aim to allow multiple agencies to foster healthy competition, bring in new technologies, and provide more reliable and representative data especially for connected TV platforms. As viewing habits evolve, so must the way we measure them. The amendments will also enable more investments from broadcasters, advertisers, and other stakeholders to improve rating technology and infrastructure. With these reforms, India aims to build a more transparent, inclusive, and technology-driven TV rating ecosystem, the ministry stated.