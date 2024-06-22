BAP, tribal bodies condemn Rajasthan Minister’s controversial comments on tribals’ genealogy

A newly emerging political party in the state, the Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP), along with a few other organisations, including the Adiwasi Mahendra Bhil Jawal (Sirohi), on Saturday deplored Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar’s controversial comments about tribals genealogy, suggesting they undergo DNA tests to ascertain their paternity.

In a post on X, the BAP party said: “Madan Dilawar, the Education Minister in the Rajasthan government, has been making controversial statements. His recent statement about the tribal community is that those who do not consider themselves Hindus should get their DNA test done.”

“This is a highly condemnable and irresponsible statement that shows the Bharatiya Janata Party’s hatred towards the tribals,” the BAP, which now has an MP, Rajkumar Roat, and 2 MLAs in the state assembly, said.

“We urge the central government to issue a DNA card similar to the Aadhaar card to establish basic identity. Those certified to be from present-day Iran, Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Arab countries, Syria, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine, Mongolia, and Central Asian countries should be declared foreign immigrants and deprived of the right to vote,” it said.

On Friday, Minister Dilawar triggered controversy by suggesting that a DNA test should be conducted to verify whether Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat is ‘the son of a Hindu’.

Dilawar was responding to BAP MP Roat’s statement in the media where Roat refused to identify himself as a Hindu, citing his tribal antecedents. Roat belongs to the tribal community and follows a faith that is different from any organised religion, including Hinduism.

Dilawar, in a media comment posted on X, commented, ‘We will not tolerate those who try to divide the nation and society. We can figure out from his ancestors whether he is a Hindu or not. We have people who record genealogies and can confirm… whether they should undergo a DNA test to establish their lineage.”

Condemning Dilawar’s ugly remarks, Roat reacted: “The Education minister’s comments have hurt the sentiments of tribal people. We will convene a mahapanchayat of tribal people soon to pass a resolution against Dilawar. We will also burn his effigy.”

Roat also called for the BJP’s response to Dilawar’s comments, warning that if they don’t tender an unconditional apology, the BJP will not be allowed to enter tribal areas in Rajasthan.

In his post on X, the Adiwasi Mahendra Bhil Jawal (Sirohi) reacted strongly, saying: “Dilawar ji, no one in this country has the guts to question the DNA of tribals. Whether tribals are Hindus or not will be decided by the tribals themselves, not a Sanghi (RSS) like you. And let me remind you, tribals know who their fathers are; perhaps you should find out about your ancestry.”

Many other tribal people have posted pictures of President Draupadi Murmu to assert their tribal identity.