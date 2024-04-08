3 candidates in fray for Bagidora bypoll in Rajasthan

Three candidates, one each of the Congress, BJP and the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP), are now left in the fray after the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers on Monday for the Bagidora assembly bypoll slated in Rajasthan for April 26.

This afternoon, RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasara announced that the INDIA bloc forged an alliance with the BAP, decided to support its candidate Jaikrishan Patel, and asked Congress candidate Kapoor Singh to submit his withdrawal nomination. But Kapoor did not submit.

Subhash Tambolia, who left the Congress and joined the saffron party, is now in a triangular contest with BAP’s Patel, and Congress’ Kapoor. The Bagidora seat fell vacant after Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya resigned as MLA on February 19 and joined the BJP.

