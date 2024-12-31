Bank holidays in January 2025 across India

January 2025 brings with it a host of public bank holidays celebrated across different states of India. These holidays, rooted in the country’s diverse cultural and historical landscape, provide an opportunity for people to honor significant events, religious observances, and regional traditions.

From national celebrations like Republic Day to state-specific holidays such as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and Pongal, January is a month filled with various occasions to celebrate.

Advertisement

Understanding the holiday schedule is important for businesses, especially in sectors like banking, as it helps in planning operations, managing closures, and aligning with local customs.

Advertisement

Here’s a detailed list of the major bank holidays for January 2025:

– 01 January 2025 (Wednesday): New Year

States: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Mizoram, Nagaland

– 02 January 2025 (Thursday): New Year Holiday

State: Mizoram

Mannam Jayanthi

State: Kerala

– 06 January 2025 (Monday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

States: Haryana, Punjab

– 11 January 2025 (Saturday): Missionary Day

State: Mizoram

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

State: Rajasthan

– 12 January 2025 (Sunday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

States: Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir

Gaan-Ngai

State: Manipur

– 14 January 2025 (Tuesday): Makara Sankranthi

States: Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala

Pongal

State: Tamil Nadu

– 15 January 2025 (Wednesday): Makara Sankranti

States: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim

Pongal

State: Telangana

Magh Bihu

State: Assam

Thiruvalluvar Day

State: Tamil Nadu

– 16 January 2025 (Thursday): Kanuma Panduga

State: Andhra Pradesh

Uzhavar Thirunal

State: Tamil Nadu

– 22 January 2025 (Wednesday): IMOINU IRATPA

State: Manipur

– 23 January 2025 (Thursday): Gaan-Ngai

State: Manipur

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

States: Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim

– 25 January 2025 (Saturday): Mohm Hajarat Ali

State: Uttar Pradesh

Statehood Day

State: Himachal Pradesh

– 26 January 2025 (Sunday): Republic Day

States: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur

– 30 January 2025 (Sunday): Sonam Losar

State: Sikkim

These holidays not only allow for reflection and celebration but also provide a moment to connect with the rich cultural fabric that makes India so unique. Be sure to check with local authorities for specific observances in your region.