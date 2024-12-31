Bank holidays in January 2025 across India

January 2025 brings with it a host of public bank holidays celebrated across different states of India. These holidays, rooted in the country’s diverse cultural and historical landscape, provide an opportunity for people to honor significant events, religious observances, and regional traditions.
From national celebrations like Republic Day to state-specific holidays such as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and Pongal, January is a month filled with various occasions to celebrate.
Understanding the holiday schedule is important for businesses, especially in sectors like banking, as it helps in planning operations, managing closures, and aligning with local customs.
Here’s a detailed list of the major bank holidays for January 2025:
– 01 January 2025 (Wednesday): New Year
States: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Mizoram, Nagaland
– 02 January 2025 (Thursday): New Year Holiday
State: Mizoram
Mannam Jayanthi
State: Kerala
– 06 January 2025 (Monday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
States: Haryana, Punjab
– 11 January 2025 (Saturday): Missionary Day
State: Mizoram
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
State: Rajasthan
– 12 January 2025 (Sunday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti
States: Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir
Gaan-Ngai
State: Manipur
– 14 January 2025 (Tuesday): Makara Sankranthi
States: Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala
Pongal
State: Tamil Nadu
– 15 January 2025 (Wednesday): Makara Sankranti
States: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim
Pongal
State: Telangana
Magh Bihu
State: Assam
Thiruvalluvar Day
State: Tamil Nadu
– 16 January 2025 (Thursday): Kanuma Panduga
State: Andhra Pradesh
Uzhavar Thirunal
State: Tamil Nadu
– 22 January 2025 (Wednesday): IMOINU IRATPA
State: Manipur
– 23 January 2025 (Thursday): Gaan-Ngai
State: Manipur
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
States: Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim
– 25 January 2025 (Saturday): Mohm Hajarat Ali
State: Uttar Pradesh
Statehood Day
State: Himachal Pradesh
– 26 January 2025 (Sunday): Republic Day
States: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur
– 30 January 2025 (Sunday): Sonam Losar
State: Sikkim
These holidays not only allow for reflection and celebration but also provide a moment to connect with the rich cultural fabric that makes India so unique. Be sure to check with local authorities for specific observances in your region.
