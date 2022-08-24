Himachal government assures more bank branches to rural areas

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has said that more bank branches will be opened in rural areas of Himachal Pradesh and for this, a survey will be conducted. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said various meetings have been held with banks and PSUs in the state to serve Himachal in a better manner.

“Four rural areas are not connected with the banking system. I have requested the bank correspondents to stay for four hours a day in these villages so as to connect them to the banking system,” the minister said.

As many as 3,500 street vendors are registered with the government to avail of various schemes under which they get Rs 10,000 to 50,000 to start their business. Efforts will be made to increase the registration soon, he informed.

“Himachal has 4,50,000 Kisan credit card holders, we will start training camps for the societies in the villages so as to increase the numbers of the account holders,” he said.

Karad said: “We are also focusing on financial literacy of our people and through NABARD, we will go from village to village to increase the literacy level. We will provide 12 mobile vans for 12 districts so as to help in increasing financial literacy at all block levels.”

The per capita income of Himachal Pradesh is very good and it can be enhanced further by working in Animal husbandry and fisheries sectors, he said, adding that the double engine government in the state and Centre is working for all round prosperity of the people of Himachal Pradesh and in times to come the state will see golden days.

He said that we have started Jan Samarth App by which people can get loans online under which banks will approach you. The public do not have to go to the banks for the same. Replying to a question, he said that no banks will be privatised and there is no such agenda for the same.